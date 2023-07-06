Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur to be the sixth Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

July 06, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) High Court (HC) will soon have Bombay High Court judge Dhiraj Singh Thakur as the new Chief Justice (CJ) in place of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra who was recently elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday (July 5 ) recommended that Justice Thakur be appointed as CJ of A.P. HC.

The office of the CJ of the A.P. High Court fell vacant on May 19, 2023 consequent upon the elevation of Justice Mishra to the Supreme Court.

Justice Thakur completed his LLB from Jammu University and joined the legal profession in 1989. He was enrolled as an advocate on the rolls of Bar Council of Delhi and his enrolment was later transferred to Bar Council of J&K in November 2010.

He was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir on March 8, 2013 and is now the senior-most judge in the Bombay High Court where was posted in June 2022.

Justice Thakur is going to be the sixth CJ of the A.P. HC which was established by a Presidential order post bifurcation, on January 1, 2019.

Justice C. Praveen Kumar was the first acting CJ and the present CJ, Justice A.V. Sesha Sai is also an acting CJ.

In between, J.K. Maheswari, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Arup Kumar Goswami were the Chief Justices. The first two are now sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

