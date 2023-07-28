Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur sworn in as Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice

July 28, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was sworn in as Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh at the Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on July 28 (Friday).

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu were among others who attended the programme.

Later, the Chief Minister felicitated Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur with a shawl and presented a bouquet.

The dignitaries later attended a high tea.

Ministers B. Muthyala Naidu, T. Vanitha, and A. Rambabu; Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju and Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam; Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy; High Court Judges; senior lawyers; officials; and people’s representatives were present.

