No evidence yet to back theories about boat collision in Prakasam Barrage: JSP MLA Bollisetty Srinivas

JSP MLA Bollisetty Srinivas on Monday said that though there are several theories regarding the the boat collision at Prakasam Barrage, nothing concrete has been established so far. Speaking to the media about the ongoing investigation into the incident, he said blaming someone in the absence of concrete evidence is unfair. The investigation is on, and once the report is submitted, those responsible behind the incident will be brought to book, he said. On the social media posts targeting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, he said they are part of “diversion politics” aimed at misleading the public. Underlining the Mr. Pawan’s achievements, especially instilling order in the panchayat system, he urged the party cadre to show restraint over such remarks, which he termed as the handiwork of the ‘Paytm Batch’.

