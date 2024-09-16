ADVERTISEMENT

No evidence yet to back theories about boat collision in Prakasam Barrage: JSP MLA Bollisetty Srinivas

Updated - September 16, 2024 08:39 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Efforts were on on Monday to retrieve the boat that sunk at the Prakasam Barrage after hitting Gate 69, damaging the counter weight, during the recent floods in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

JSP MLA Bollisetty Srinivas on Monday said that though there are several theories regarding the the boat collision at Prakasam Barrage, nothing concrete has been established so far. Speaking to the media about the ongoing investigation into the incident, he said blaming someone in the absence of concrete evidence is unfair. The investigation is on, and once the report is submitted, those responsible behind the incident will be brought to book, he said. On the social media posts targeting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, he said they are part of “diversion politics” aimed at misleading the public. Underlining the Mr. Pawan’s achievements, especially instilling order in the panchayat system, he urged the party cadre to show restraint over such remarks, which he termed as the handiwork of the ‘Paytm Batch’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US