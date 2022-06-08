Just born baby abandoned, sent to Child Welfare Home

June 08, 2022 08:08 IST

07ANSUR01 JUST BORN BABY ABANDONED, MOTHER TRACED WITH PHOTO

A group of women found a just-born baby abandoned near the electrical sub-station at Chilamathur village in Sri Sathya Sai District on Tuesday, and rescued it by giving it a bath and handing over the infant to the police.

According to the Chilamathur police, the baby boy was healthy and safe. There were many claimants for the baby and others wanted to adopt, but the police searched for the biological mother, but in vain. In the afternoon, a mentally unstable woman came to the police station along with two other relatives and they claimed the baby was her’s.

Women and Child Welfare officials immediately shifted the baby boy to government hospital at Chilamathur, where he was found to be healthy and since the identification of parents was not conclusive, the baby was sent to a Child Care Home in Anantapur.

The Women and Child Welfare officials with the help of Child Welfare Committee would conduct a DNA test and conclusively determine the parents before taking a decision, the police added.