‘Junior Investigation Officer project yielded positive results’

ONGOLE

20 April 2021 00:05 IST

It aimed at training head constables, ASIs in investigation techniques

Junior Investigation Officer(JIO) project, launched for the first time in the country in Prakasam to enhance professionalism of head constables(HCs) and assistant sub-inspectors(ASIs), has yielded positive results, noted Additional Director General of Police(Training) N. Sanjay.

As part of the project, police personnel at the grassroots level are given training in techniques required during investigations, such as collecting the evidence at the crime scene or recording the witness’s statement under section Cr.PC. 161 or drawing a rough sketch of the crime scene. Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal took the initiative to train a batch of 456 HCs and ASIs in October 2019.

Now, one-and-a-half years after their training, they are investigating cases at par with senior investigation officers with confidence, said the SP.

During an evaluation programme, the SP reviewed the performance of 62 JIOs attached to Ongole I town and Ongole Taluka police station. He was fully satisfied with their performance. The SP had also instructed inspectors to conduct a similar evaluation programme within their circles on Wednesdays and guide the JIOs suitably from time to time.

Earlier, all the cases were investigated by the sub-inspectors and senior officers. As a result, registration of cases in the district used to be low. Now, 90% of the cases are being investigated by JIOs and the remaining cases, relating to grave offences, are taken up by senior officers.

So far, the JIOs have registered 15,820 cases since the launch of the project in Prakasam district. They have taken up probe in 15,211 cases and completed investigation in 11,998 and filed a final report in courts. The rest of the cases were under investigation, he noted and gave them valuable inputs to file charge sheets in the pending cases early.

One of the JIOs, S.D. Hussain recalled he used to shy away from investigating cases on his own and preferred to do bandobust and patrolling duties only. “Thanks to JIO project, I am now confident of gathering necessary evidence in each case on my own and ensure conviction for the accused in courts,” he added with a sense of satisfaction.