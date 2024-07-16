GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors stage silent protest across Andhra Pradesh

Delay in payment of stipend to interns, and a long wait for rollout of hike in honorarium of PG doctors are on top of our agenda, says APJUDA general secretary

Updated - July 16, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Junior doctors staging a symbolic protest by wearing bandages to highlight their safety concerns, at the Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada on Tuesday.

Junior doctors staging a symbolic protest by wearing bandages to highlight their safety concerns, at the Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada on Tuesday.

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA), who are staging a silent protest across the State, said the issues that are on top of their agenda are the delay in payment of stipend to interns, poor hostel facilities, and a long wait for hike in honorarium of post-graduate doctors.

“There was a delay in releasing stipends to interns across the State. While some did not get stipends for two months, some have been working without the same for four months now,” said APJUDA general secretary P. Achyuth.

The junior doctors embarked on protests across the State after a duty doctor was reportedly attacked by the kin of a deceased patient at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada last Thursday. With arrests being made on Saturday, the doctors withdrew their call for an indefinite strike, but continued the silent protest at most of the medical colleges in the State, according to APJUDA members.

“We are facing other issues apart from lack of security. Many of our colleges lack proper hostels. Two, sometimes even three, students are being accommodated in small rooms that are meant for single occupancy. We have taken up these issues with the Directorate of Medical Education (DME),” Dr. Achyuth said.

Besides, there was an order from the government earlier announcing a 15% hike in honorarium of PG doctors, both broad speciality and super speciality. “We should have received the hike by January this year, but have now been informed by authorities that it would take some time as a new government has taken over,” Dr. Achyuth said.

When asked for his response, Director of Medical Education D.S.V.L. Narasimham refuted charges that stipend was not being paid to some for months on end. “Only once, in the month of May, was there a delay. The stipend for both May and June will be released by Tuesday,” he told The Hindu on Monday.

Dr. Achyuth said most of them received their stipend on Tuesday (July 16), but added that such delays were not uncommon.

Regarding the other demands, Dr. Narasimham said: “Even if the hike in their honorarium is delayed, they can be assured that arrears will be paid. We have sent the file to our higher-ups. While we cannot give a definite timeline as of now, we can assure them that we will pursue the matter.”

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health-workers union / medicine (education) / health / government organisations (health) / government health care

