Junior doctors serve strike notice demanding hike in stipend

APJUDA of 11 medical colleges will participate in strike from October 26, if the demands were not solved, says doctors

APJUDA of 11 medical colleges will participate in strike from October 26, if the demands were not solved, says doctors

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) on Friday served a strike notice on the government demanding that the authorities consider their demands.

The junior doctors will boycott outpatient services from October 26, and inpatient and non-emergency services from October 27, said APJUDA president J. Jeshwanth.

The APJUDA had been demanding an increase in stipend for house surgeons, broad speciality PG and super speciality students.

The average stipend for house surgeons is ₹30,000, broad speciality PGs are given about ₹65,000 to ₹70,000, and ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 is paid to super speciality PG students for three years, in the country.

But in Andhra Pradesh, stipend for house surgeons was ₹19,589. For first, second and final year broad speciality PGs the stipend was ₹44,075 to ₹48,973. For super speciality PGs ₹48,973, ₹51,422 and ₹53,869 stipend was being paid for first, second and final years respectively, said association general secretary, G. Balaji.

Junior doctors of 11 medical colleges will join the strike, if the demands were not solved, said the doctors in a press conference on Friday.