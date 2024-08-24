Junior doctors resume duties in wake of assurances

Junior doctors in the State, who were on a strike for 11 days demanding better security at government medical colleges and hospitals, resumed their elective and emergency duties at all 11 government medical colleges on Friday.

Their decision comes in the wake of assurances given by the Supreme Court as well as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who said he would amend Act 11 of 2008 to increase punishment for those who attack doctors up to seven years.

“We will follow up with officials on the assurances given to us,” said a member of the A.P. Junior Doctors’ Association.

