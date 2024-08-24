GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Junior doctors resume duties in wake of assurances

Published - August 24, 2024 09:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Junior doctors in the State, who were on a strike for 11 days demanding better security at government medical colleges and hospitals, resumed their elective and emergency duties at all 11 government medical colleges on Friday.

Their decision comes in the wake of assurances given by the Supreme Court as well as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who said he would amend Act 11 of 2008 to increase punishment for those who attack doctors up to seven years.

“We will follow up with officials on the assurances given to us,” said a member of the A.P. Junior Doctors’ Association.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.