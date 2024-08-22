Junior doctors meet Krishna Babu, present their concerns

Members of Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) met Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare department, M.T. Krishna Babu on Wednesday and submitted a representation to him detailing their issues and demands.

The junior doctors explained to Mr. Krishna Babu the need for a Special Protection Force at government hospitals, like the one introduced in Telangana in 2019, and also demanded strengthening of security and upgradation of facilities for them at hospitals.

“We also requested him to see if the State government can do anything in getting a Central protection law introduced. While he did not comment on that since it has to be done at the Central level, he told us that he has ordered all Superintendents of Government General Hospitals in the State to get a security audit done,” said APJUDA general secretary and junior doctor at Sri Venkateswara Medical College S. Ameerun, who attended the meeting.

Dr. Ameerun said Mr. Krishna Babu responded positively to their request for better facilities at government hospitals and also asked them to resume emergency duties immediately.

She said a decision on that would be taken after consulting protesting doctors at all 11 government medical colleges in the State.

Meanwhile, protests continued across the State on the 10th day, with junior doctors at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada holding a relay hunger strike from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the premises.