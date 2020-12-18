Junior colleges withholding students’ certificates face criminal action

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2020 23:52 IST

BIE takes it up with DGP following complaints of harassment

Officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) have sought the help of the police to prevent harassment of students and parents by a few junior college managements, which are allegedly withholding the original certificates demanding full payment of tuition fee.

Principal Secretary to Government (School Education Department) B. Rajsekhar has written a letter to Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang seeking action against the principals of the institutions who are illegally keeping the original certificates of the students in their possession.

The BIE letter comes in the wake of a few students and parents alleging that the managements of a few junior colleges are not returning the original SSC, Intermediate and transfer certificates despite several pleas and demanding additional tuition fee.

Advertising

Advertising

Fee concession

The government has directed that 30% concession in fee be given to the students in the wake of COVID-19 and has issued orders in this regard. The government has even directed the management of educational institutions not to mount pressure on the students and their parents for full payment of fee as many people have lost their livelihood during the lockdown period.

However, it is alleged that a few college managements are insisting on payment of full tuition fee, fee for online classes, and some additional money, besides withholding the certificates.

With the original certificates in the custody of the managements, students are unable to join degree courses, it is said.

Taking the issue seriously, Mr. Rajsekhar has written a letter to the DGP, urging him to instruct his officers to initiate criminal action against the heads of colleges who are keeping the original certificates in their possession illegally.

According to BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna, about 3,000 colleges, which included 172 aided junior colleges, 120 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and model colleges, are there in the State. The remaining are private junior colleges.

“About 10.6 lakh Intermediate students, who included 5.3 lakh second year students, are studying in the junior colleges. The BIE has sent copies of the complaints filed by the students to the DGP,” says Mr. Ramakrishna.

Stern action will be taken against the heads of colleges who fail to follow the orders, the BIE Secretary has warned.