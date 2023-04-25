ADVERTISEMENT

Junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh told not to admit students before scheduled date, conduct classes before June 1

April 25, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Board of Intermediate Education Secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu has warned managements of junior colleges in the State against starting the admission process before the issuance of the schedule by the Board for the academic year 2023-24.

In a statement, Mr. Babu said that colleges should also desist from conducting classes before June 1, 2023, as per the academic calendar 2022-23.

He said any deviation would be viewed seriously and invite stringent action against the erring management, including disqualification of the college by the Board.

