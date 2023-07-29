ADVERTISEMENT

Junior colleges can apply for affiliation till Aug. 31, and with a late fee till Sept. 30

July 29, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Colleges that missed renewal in previous years can also apply with a penalty

The Hindu Bureau

The revised last date for junior colleges for submission of online applications for affiliation and additional sections for the academic year 2023-24 is August 31 and with a penalty, it is up to September 30.

In a statement, the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Saurabh Gaur said the last date for applying with a late fee of ₹10,000 is September 10, with a late fee of ₹15,000 is September 20 and with a late fee of ₹20,000, it is September 30.

He said the Regional Inspection Officers should instruct the managements of junior colleges to upload the prescribed data online for extension of provisional affiliation, including sanction of additional sections from the official website https://bieaffiliation.apcfss.in of Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education.

The college managements who have not paid the affiliation fee for renewal of provisional affiliation in the previous years are permitted with a penalty of ₹40,000 per year in addition to the affiliation fees, he said.

