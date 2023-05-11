June 10 is last date for submission of Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena applications

May 11, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

June 10 is the last date for submission of applications seeking the benefits of the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme for the 2023-24 academic year, the Department of Social Welfare has said.

The State government provides financial assistance to eligible students belonging to the SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC categories including Kapu students to pursue PG, Ph.D, MBBS programmes in any of the 21 broad categories of subjects in the top 50 institutions or universities as per either latest QS or Times Higher Education world rankings, 2023.

Nearly 379 universities or institutions are eligible in 21 subject categories for availing financial assistance under the scheme.

In a statement on Thursday, the Director of the Department of Social Welfare said that the subjects included accounting and finance, agriculture and forestry, architecture and built environment, art and design, arts and humanities, biological sciences, business, chemistry, communication and media strategy, computer sciences, economics and econometrics, education and training, electrical and electronics engineering, minerals and mining engineering, petroleum engineering, hospitality and leisure management, law, medicine, natural Sciences and physics and astronomy.

Students who have scored 60% marks or equivalent grades in the qualifying course are eligible to apply. Intermediate students who aspire to join MBBS course should have qualified the NEET.

Students selected under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme would be sanctioned 100% tuition fee or ₹125 lakh, whichever is less for the students belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority categories. In case of other category students, 100% tuition fee or ₹100 lakh, whichever is less, would be sanctioned.

The family income of the beneficiary should not exceed ₹8 lakh per annum and maximum age should not exceed 35 years as on date of publication of the notification.

The candidates should submit applications online at the web link provided at https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

