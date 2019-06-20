Jumbo menace continues

The three wild elephants, which left the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary at Palamaner and strayed into Madanapalle range about ten days ago, have caused considerable damage to the standing crops of mango and tomato along the forest fringe villages in Punganur causing worry to farmers. On Thursday evening, the elephants were sighted close to a water body at a gorge in the Somala forest, close to Pedda Upparapalle village.

Ever since the jumbo trio left the sanctuary and on the rampage along the forest fringe villages, fear grips hundreds of farmers in both Madanapalle and Punganur ranges. Taking shelter in the forests in the morning, the elephants are raiding crops when the sun goes down, according to the forest officials.

Forest Range Officer (Punganur) P. Govindarajan told The Hindu that at present, the elephants were just ten km away from the sanctuary. “We are doing everything possible to drive the elephants in the direction of the sanctuary. In a couple of days, the wild animals are expected to cross into Keelapatla beat and re-enter the sanctuary,” he said.

Pat for villagers

The official said that the farmers were very cooperative to the department, by staying away from creating panic among the herd. “In spite of the crop losses, the farmers are remaining clam. The department has assured them of crop compensation suitably,” he said.

Meanwhile, some villagers, mostly youth, are keeping night vigils , beating drums and firing crackers to prevent the wild elephants from entering the human habitations at Pedda Upparapalle village of Somala mandal in the range.