Jumbo electrocuted in Chittoor; 10th in 2 years

A policeman inspecting the carcass of the jumbo, near Bangarupalem in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

CHITTOOR

08 December 2021 00:59 IST

Aged 5, it had reportedly got separated from its mother

A sub-adult male elephant was electrocuted in the fields abutting the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, near Vepanapalle village of Bangarupalem mandal, 35 km from here, in the early hours of Tuesday, forest officials said.

According to information, the elephant, said to be aged around 5, had reportedly got separated from its mother.

It was moving around in the forest fringe area for the past few days in search of food. Some farmers reportedly sighted the elephant while moving close to the village tank during their night vigils. The jumbo was found dead in the fields close to the fence connected to a live wire, meant for preventing wild animals from raiding the crops.

Senior forest officials of the Chittoor West division reached the spot and inquired about the incident with the villagers.

The landowner, identified as Subramanyam, was being questioned.

After an autopsy, the carcass was cremated in the fields. Further investigation is on.

This is the 10th jumbo casualty due to electrocution in Chittoor district in two years, forest officials said.