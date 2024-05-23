Jumbo census takes off in Chittoor, Annamayya forests

The three-day elephant census kicked off on Thursday, May 23, with a positive start in the forests of Kuppam, Palamaner, Chittoor East and West, and Karveti Nagaram ranges of Chittoor district.

Chittoor, which borders the forests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, houses the Koundiyna Wildlife Sanctuary at the Kuppam-Palamaner junction.

Established in December 1990 with elephants in single digits, the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary is now one of the 33 elephant reserves notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

The present number grew close to 100 resident elephants and an equal number of migrants.

District Forest Officer (Chittoor) C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, who initiated the census in Palamaner range, said: “The very first day of the census has started on a positive note with a herd of elephants sighted very close by us.”

As per the preliminary estimate, the IFS officer has put the number of elephants between 80-100 in the core belt of the sanctuary.

“The three-day drive will cover as many as 66 forest blocks in the district. We will undertake the zig-zag and straight-line methods of survey and a special watch at the water bodies and wetland areas in the forest ranges. We consider the presence of dung, footprints, and carcass remains as important factors for the census. The jumbo numbers are increasing phenomenally from year to year,” Mr. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy said.

Though the Koundinya sanctuary is located in the Chittoor district, it is connected to the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu forests, from where several herds of wild elephants keep crisscrossing the region from as far as Bhannerghatta and Mudumalai wildlife sanctuaries.

The DFO said that the forest officials of the neighbouring States would also take simultaneous drives on these three notified days to ensure an accurate census in the corridor.

Meanwhile, the jumbo census commenced in the core belt of the Seshachalam hills spread over Railway Kodur, Rajampeta, Sanipaya, and Balapalle forest ranges in the Annamayya district.

Senior forest officials said the drive would focus especially on the forest cover along the Pincha, Cheyyeru, and Gunjana rivers, which have become one of the country’s most pleasant habitats.

The synchronized jumbo census, which took place in the region in May 2023, suggested the presence of about 60 resident elephants here, and the number could be slightly higher with the arrival of newborns. Unlike the Koundinya sanctuary, with frequent visits of migrant jumbos, the Seshachalam biosphere is limited to residents.

