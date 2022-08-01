Andhra Pradesh

July sees over 10,000 COVID-19 infections in State

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 01, 2022 18:45 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:45 IST

The State reported over 10,000 COVID-19 infections in July following a rise in the incidence post the third wave.

In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, the State reported 360 infections taking the cumulative tally to 23,32,090.

Between July 1 and August 1, the State reported 10,517 infections. Two deaths were reported during the same period and the toll is 14,733.

The number of active cases came down to 2,304 as 346 patients have recovered in the past day.

The number of recoveries stands at 23,15,053.

