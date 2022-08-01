July sees over 10,000 COVID-19 infections in State
360 cases reported in 24 hours
The State reported over 10,000 COVID-19 infections in July following a rise in the incidence post the third wave.
In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, the State reported 360 infections taking the cumulative tally to 23,32,090.
Between July 1 and August 1, the State reported 10,517 infections. Two deaths were reported during the same period and the toll is 14,733.
The number of active cases came down to 2,304 as 346 patients have recovered in the past day.
The number of recoveries stands at 23,15,053.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.