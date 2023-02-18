Judo coach arrested for sexually harassing player heading to nationals in Chennai

February 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Judo coach and martial arts trainer was arrested by the Nunna police for allegedly sexually harassing one of the judo players he was accompanying to a national-level competition in Chennai.

According to police, the accused, Ch. Samuel Raj of Visakhapatnam, who is a SAAP coach, was heading to Chennai along with two female players who were selected for the Sub Junior National Judo Championships.

They stopped by Vijayawada to undergo medical tests required for the championship and stayed at a Judo academy in Payakapuram near Vijayawada.

One of the girls, a minor complained to her relatives here that the accused misbehaved with her during the train journey to Vijayawada. He was also accused of visiting the Judo academy in an inebriated state.

A case was registered under Section 12 of POCSO Act and Sections 506, 509 and 354A of IPC.