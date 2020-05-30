‘Judiciary helping save democracy in State’

Leaders from both the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that democracy in Andhra Pradesh was being protected by the judiciary, citing Friday’s High Court verdict reinstating Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).
“The verdict will pave the way for free and fair elections in Andhra Pradesh,” said BJP leader P. Sanyasi Raju.
TDP Srikakulam district president G. Sirisha and BJP leader N. Eswara Rao said that no government would dare to dilute the power of constitutional bodies for its political gains henceforth.
“Only the High Court is protecting law and order and the Constitution in the State. Its constant check on misrule is a blessing in disguise for people who are fed up with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.
Ms. Sirisha said that people in the State will teach a lesson to the YSR Congress Party whenever elections are held for local bodies across the State.
