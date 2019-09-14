Judicial Preview Committee chairman Siva Sankara Rao takes charge

Telangana High Court retired judge B. Siva Sankara Rao took charge as chairman of the Judicial Preview Committee (JPC) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh Government for scrutinizing tenders of all projects costing more than ₹100 crore. He took charge in the presence of Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram and Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Rajat Bhargava at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Justice (Retd.) Siva Sankara Rao has been appointed chairman of the JPC in accordance with the A.P. Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act, 2019 which was passed in the State Legislature recently.

The basic objective of the JPC is to ensure that the tendering processes are transparent by first examining them in detail and placing them in the public domain for obtaining a critical view of projects and then give final clearances.

Justice Siva Sankara Rao took the oath on his own before taking charge as the chairman of JPC, a post which he will hold for three years.

Speaking to the media, Justice Siva Sankara Rao affirmed the role of transparency in administration and that he was honoured to be given the onerous responsibility under the above Act which, he said, was perhaps the first-of-its-kind in the country.

Earlier in the day, he met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.