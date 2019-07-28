Judicial officials review welfare schemes’ implementation

Judicial officials led by Krishna District Judge S. Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday inspected the stalls arranged by the Krishna district authorities to create awareness on the schemes and measures being taken by the State government for the welfare of the needy.

The Krishna District Legal Services Authority has conducted an interaction-cum-review meet with the district officials and public on the welfare measures that aimed at the uplift of the families in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category in five coastal villages in Machilipatnam Rural mandal.

The judges, S. Rajini, T. Venkateswara Reddy and Permanent Lok Adalat Chairman R. Pundareekakshudu, went round the stalls and enquired about the implementation of the respective schemes and the results. The women who turned up for the event were told about the procedures to claim benefits from the welfare schemes and services of the government departments, including legal services.

Lack of awareness

“Lack of awareness about the government schemes is said to be the prime reason for poverty in coastal villages. The Legal Services Authority will help the needy in the event of denial of any welfare scheme to an eligible family,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Rao.

Mr. Pundareekakshudu appealed to women to avail themselves of free legal aid to get their grievances pertaining to public services redressed.

District Revenue Officer A. Prasad, Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioner S. Sivaramakrishna and police interacted with the women and clarified their doubts on government programmes.

The Departments of Education, Health, Rural Development, Women and Child Development and Physically Challenged arranged stalls on their programmes.