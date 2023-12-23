ADVERTISEMENT

Judgment on Naidu’s bail plea in IRR case reserved 

December 23, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Advocates for both parties submitted written arguments to a single-judge Bench comprising Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao, who kept the judgment in reserve after recording the statements

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister, TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: RAJU V

The High Court on Saturday reserved its verdict on former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case. 

Advocates for both parties submitted written arguments to a single-judge Bench comprising Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao, who kept the judgment in reserve after recording the statements. 

Mr. Naidu, who was chairman of AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), P. Narayana, former Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development and CRDA Vice-Chairman, and some others are accused of abusing their official positions with corrupt motives in finalizing the designs of IRR.

They have also allegedly modified the Amaravati zonal development plans in collusion with public servants and private persons involved in that exercise.

