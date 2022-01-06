Judges’ abuse case: bail for six persons

Vijayawada

06 January 2022 22:43 IST

Justice D. Ramesh of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted bail to six persons accused of posting derogatory messages against some judges of the Supreme Court and High Court on social media in the year 2020.

They are Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Kishore Kumar Reddy, G. Sridhar Reddy, A. Gowthami, Srinath and Avuthu Sridhar Reddy.

The High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the malicious propaganda launched against the judges, on the basis of a complaint lodged with the police by High Court Registrar-General.

The case was initially investigated by the CID, but the probe was taken over by the CBI as per the High Court directions in November last year. The court had made a serious observation that the abuse of judges was tantamount to ‘waging a war against the judiciary’ and it would be dealt with appropriately.