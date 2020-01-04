JSP’s lone MLA supports three capitals idea

In a major embarrassment to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, his party’s lone MLA Rapaka Varaprasad not only welcomed the three capitals idea but also termed it as the only solution in sight for the uniform development of all the three regions under the existing conditions, wherein the State was severely reeling under a financial crunch.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Varaprasad, who represents Razole constituency in the Assembly, said that being in the Opposition did not mean that one should oppose every move of the government.

“It has been our stance since the beginning to support all the initiatives taken in the interest of the people and resist those that do not benefit them,” he said.

‘Advantage north Andhra’

“It is an irrefutable fact that development was focused only in Hyderabad in the undivided State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looks determined not to repeat the mistake, and hence is toying with the idea of three capitals. The proposal to make Visakhapatnam an Executive capital will definitely contribute to eliminating the backwardness of the north Andhra region,” he asserted.

Ridiculing the argument that the farmers of Amaravati had voluntarily parted with their land for the development of the Capital city, the JSP leader said they were in fact taken over forcibly by the previous government.

“Though development and welfare are the two eyes of the government and go hand in hand, welfare alone without development will subject people of the State to miseries. The government has done enough for the welfare of the people and it is time to concentrate on development also,” he said.