JSP, YSRCP activists clash in Kakinada

Tension prevailed in Kakinada in East Godavari district on Sunday when the JSP and YSRCP activists attacked each other with sticks and stones.

Trouble started when hundreds of JSP activists laid a siege to the residence of YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, demanding that he tender an apology for “using abusive language” against the JSP and TDP leaders.

The situation worsened when the YSRCP activists too reached the place. Soon, both the groups clashed. The police rushed to the spot to quell the violent mob.

Meanwhile, the JSP activists alleged that the police acted with bias. Despite bearing the brunt, only JSP activists were taken into custody, they alleged.

“The police have taken many JSP workers into custody but failed to prevent the attack,” former MLAs Pantam Nanaji and Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao alleged. Senior TDP leader and former Home Minister N. Chinarajappa visited the town and enquired about the incident.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack and held the government responsible for it.

TDP complaint

Special Correspondent in Tirupati writes:

The TDP filed a complaint against Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy for allegedly making unparliamentary comments against its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at a public meeting on Saturday.

Former chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) P.R. Mohan lodged a complaint with the Tirupati Urban Police here on Sunday, demanding action against the legislator.