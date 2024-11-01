JSP will float ‘Narasimha Varahi’ to protect Sanatana Dharma, announces Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced that his party would set up a ‘Narasimha Varahi’ wing in order to strive for the “protection of Sanatana Dharma in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana”.

The Deputy Chief Minister made the remarks while launching the Deepam 2.0 scheme at Jagannathapuram in Eluru district on Friday.

Expressing his displeasure over “certain individuals making comments on Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Some values should be upheld when visiting Hindu temples and practising Sanatana Dharma. One should understand that the country will not remain the way it is without Sanatana Dharma, which is a guiding lamp not just for the country but for the world. Any posts on social media that mock Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma will not be tolerated. As a step in that direction, the JSP has floated the Sanatana Dharma Protection Wing or Narasimha Varahi group.”

The Deputy Chief Minister was quick to add that the government would not tolerate if any anti-social elements attempt to create disturbances. “People should stand firm and fight back, whether the issues are caste or communal conflicts. If YSRCP leaders harm the integrity of the nation or incite caste and communal violence, the consequences will be severe,” he said.

On APCC president Y.S. Sharmila’s remarks that she wants additional security cover, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Your brother (former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) could not provide it, but the alliance government will ensure your safety. As a responsible leader, you can criticise people as much as you want.” He added that Ms. Sharmila’s appeal would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Recalling that he had undertaken a vow in Jagannathapuram 14 years ago, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the village is home to his ‘guru’. “After losing everything in the 2009 elections, Swamiji here supported me when I had nothing left.” He mentioned that he hadn’t done anything personally for the Jagannathapuram temple but had discussed with officials on how to develop it. The temple would be developed at a cost of ₹4.50 crore, he said, adding that his vision was to turn this sacred temple into a major pilgrimage and tourist centre, attracting people from across the country.

The ‘Deepam 2.0’ scheme will brighten the lives of women in the State, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asserted.