JSP will expose the ‘land robbery’ in KSEZ: Manohar

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) is all set to expose the “land robbery” under the banner of the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ), according to Nadendla Manohar, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman.
Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Manohar said the party was exploring legal options to unearth the “scandal” in gathering more than 10,000 acres of fertile land in East Godavari district for the SEZ.
“The JSP will expose the alleged role of GMR group in the scandal. The recommendation of the Cabinet Sub-Committee to return 2,100 acres of the above extent to its owners is a conspiracy,” Mr. Manohar alleged.
“We will also expose the reasons behind the GMR group selling 51% stake in the KSEZ to the Aurobindo group, and the role of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other stakeholders in the deal,” the JSP leader said.
Divi’s unit
“We have been fighting against the policy that allows the Divi’s group to set up its unit in Thondangi mandal. The YSRCP government is proceeding with the hazardous project despite threats to the marine ecosystem,” Mr. Manohar observed.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee on the project was silent on the arrest of the protesters only to hush up the voice of the local communities, he alleged.
