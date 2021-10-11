JSP will emerge as a political alternative to YSRCP: Manohar

‘Ruling party carrying out vendetta against its political adversaries’

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of carrying out a ‘vendetta’ against its political adversaries, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday said that the JSP would emerge as an alternative to the ruling party in the State.

Interacting with the party workers from the Santhanulapadu Assembly constituency at Pernamitta in Prakasam district, Mr. Manohar exhorted them not to be cowed down by the ‘threats unleashed by the YSRCP leaders’. He alleged that the ruling party was misusing the police to foist cases against the leaders of the opposition parties.

“The future belongs to the JSP. Let us fight back the YSRCP’s sinister designs without fear,” he told the party cadres and hoped that his party would win a majority of the 12 Assembly seats in Prakasam district in the next elections.

He contended that the YSRCP, which came to power with an overwhelming majority in 2019, had lost the people’s confidence.

“Development has come to a standstill because of the policies of the YSRCP government,” he alleged.

Mr. Manohar said the youth were disenchanted in the absence of any new industrial units coming up in the backward district. “It is painful that the youth are forced to migrate to far away cities and towns in the absence of job opportunities to eke out a decent living here, he said.

JSP Prakasam president Sk. Riaz said the party had chalked out a plan to strengthen the party at the grassroots level by picking up young leaders who were keen on ending the trend of money and muscle power in politics.

“The YSRCP government is selling away key assets in the State including seaports to private players at a throwaway price. The creation of infrastructure including roads has suffered a setback under the YSRCP rule,” he added.

Later in the day, Mr. Manohar laid the foundation stone for the party’s office at Markapur. town,he said the ruling YSRCP, which had led several stirs during the previous TDP regime for early completion of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project, owed an explanation to the people on the prolonged delay now. The party would fight for a better package for those displaced by the project, he said.

Accusing the YSRCP of pushing the State into a debt trap by resorting to indiscriminate borrowings, Mr. Manohar said the roads remained unmotorable in the absence of their maintenance. the government had failed in attracting any new industries, putting paid to the hopes of the unemployed youths.