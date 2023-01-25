JSP will come to power in 2024, says Pawan Kalyan 

January 25, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has expressed confidence that his party will come to power in the 2024 elections and have full support of the BJP.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was speaking at a seminar on the government’s alleged negligence in implementing the SC/ST sub-plan, organised by the JSP at its office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

He reiterated that he had good relations with the BJP’s central leaders, and insisted that they would throw their weight behind the “Jana Sena government.”

“The JSP will do whatever it promises, unlike the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is being friendly with the Central government, but has apparently failed in getting what is legitimately due to Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation,” he said.

“Jana Sena will do whatever it says, irrespective of who is its alliance partner,” he asserted.

The JSP was committed to the welfare of all sections, with priority to the Dalits and Scheduled Castes and other oppressed classes who were treated as vote banks, he observed.

He vowed to ensure that every rupee allocated to the SCs and STs reached them, and to revive every scheme that had been shelved. Farmers would be taken care of, especially the tenant farmers who were leading hand-to-mouth existence.

The SCs and the STs constituted about 22% of the population on whom at least ₹22,000 crore ought to be spent annually. Instead, 27 schemes meant for their welfare had been scrapped.

In the last three years, ₹20,000 crore allocated to the SCs and STs were misused. The government incurred a wasteful expenditure of roughly ₹21,500 crore so far, he alleged.

The JSP would do what all it could for the empowerment of the SCs, STs and other marginalised sections of society, Mr. Pawan Kalyan added.