ADVERTISEMENT

JSP will come to power in 2024, says Pawan Kalyan 

January 25, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The JSP president vows to ensure that every rupee allocated to the SCs and STs reaches them

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has expressed confidence that his party will come to power in the 2024 elections and have full support of the BJP.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was speaking at a seminar on the government’s alleged negligence in implementing the SC/ST sub-plan, organised by the JSP at its office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

He reiterated that he had good relations with the BJP’s central leaders, and insisted that they would throw their weight behind the “Jana Sena government.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The JSP will do whatever it promises, unlike the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is being friendly with the Central government, but has apparently failed in getting what is legitimately due to Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation,” he said.

“Jana Sena will do whatever it says, irrespective of who is its alliance partner,” he asserted.

The JSP was committed to the welfare of all sections, with priority to the Dalits and Scheduled Castes and other oppressed classes who were treated as vote banks, he observed.

He vowed to ensure that every rupee allocated to the SCs and STs reached them, and to revive every scheme that had been shelved. Farmers would be taken care of, especially the tenant farmers who were leading hand-to-mouth existence.

The SCs and the STs constituted about 22% of the population on whom at least ₹22,000 crore ought to be spent annually. Instead, 27 schemes meant for their welfare had been scrapped. 

In the last three years, ₹20,000 crore allocated to the SCs and STs were misused. The government incurred a wasteful expenditure of roughly ₹21,500 crore so far, he alleged.

The JSP would do what all it could for the empowerment of the SCs, STs and other marginalised sections of society, Mr. Pawan Kalyan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US