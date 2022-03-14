JSP will come to power in 2024: Pawan Kalyan 

‘Looking forward to a roadmap from BJP to dislodge YSRCP’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Monday vowed to establish a ‘people’s government’ in the State in 2024, and said he was waiting for the roadmap which the Bharatiya Janata Party promised to give to dislodge the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from power.

“I will follow the roadmap given by the BJP and do my best to prevent the anti-YSRCP votes from splitting,” he said and made it clear that he would forge alliances keeping the public interest in view and not to meet selfish ends.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of JSP cadres and supporters on the occasion of the party’s formation day at Ippatam village in Mangalagiri constituency, Mr. Kalyan said on top of the ‘JSP government’s’ agenda would be the development of Amaravati as an inclusive capital city and transformation of Visakhapatnam into a global city.

Besides, priority would be given to the development of Vijayawada, Tirupati and Kurnool cities to their full potential.

He expressed his intention to come up with an investor-friendly industrial policy, pull Rayalaseema region out of backwardness, scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme, ensure minimum support prices for various crops, create five lakh jobs in the private sector every year and fill all vacant posts in the government immediately after coming to power.

Mr. Kalyan launched a blistering attack on the YSRCP government, accusing it of pushing back the State by 25 years by taking a host of retrogressive policy decisions like the ‘three capitals’ starting with the demolition of the Praja Vedika.

He took strong objection to the attacks on the judiciary orchestrated by the ruling party, review of the Power Purchase Agreements, the manner in which the government employees were harassed in the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission recommendations, desecration of Hindu temples and appeasement of some religions and making liquor business a cash cow.

Above all, Mr. Kalyan said the State was steeped in a massive debt of ₹7 lakh crore. “My aim is to make AP a debt - free State,” he asserted.

The JSP chief said while holding the Reddys in high esteem, which was not to be faulted, the YSRCP made the Kamma community it’s sworn enemy by making all sorts of allegations against it and resorting to every tactic that would destroy them politically and economically.

“We were inexperienced in 2014 but grew from strength to strength since then. I can say with confidence that the JSP will form the government in 2024 and fulfill the people’s aspirations with the due support of those standing by our ideals,” he added.