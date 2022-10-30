JSP will bring together all parties in fight against Jagan’s autocratic rule in Andhra Pradesh, says Nadendla Manohar

JSP president Pawan Kalyan and Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar at the party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has resolved in its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held on Sunday to organise ‘Jana Vani’ programme in the headquarters of all the 26 districts soon, and to conduct a social audit of the construction of houses in the Jagananna colonies and TIDCO layouts across the State from November 12 to 14.

Announcing this in a press conference at the party office, near Mangalagiri, in the presence of party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday, PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar said the ‘Jana Vani’ programme received tremendous response in Vijayawada, Tirupati and Bhimavaram.

A total of 2,781 grievances were received by Mr. Pawan Kalyan, of which 1,671 were sent to the government and processed by 28 departments.

It was with the intention to highlight the problems faced by the people that ‘Jana Vani’ was planned to be held in Visakhapatnam, but the government obstructed it by creating a law and order situation.

A notice under Section 30 of the Police Act was issued to Mr. Kalyan overnight by citing the alleged assault on some Ministers and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, whereas a conscious attempt was made to attack the JSP chief, Mr. Manohar said.

The party cadres successfully thwarted that conspiracy by being alert to the delicate situation even as an IPS officer tried to intimidate Mr. Pawan Kalyan by boarding his vehicle, he said.

In all, cases were booked on 188 JSP leaders and activists, of whom 92 had murder charges framed against them, he added.

Mr. Manohar said the CISF, under whose control the airports operate, did not complain of any attack, for which the State police hauled up the JSP leaders and held Mr. Pawan Kalyan responsible for the whole episode.

As far as Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s exhortation not to let the anti-YSRCP vote split in the 2024 elections, Mr. Manohar said the JSP would indeed take the lead in bringing together all the parties in the fight against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “autocratic regime” in the State.