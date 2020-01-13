JSP to contest in local bodies

Jana Sena Party is all set to make its debut in the local body elections. This was disclosed by Siva Sankara Rao, general secretary of Jana Sena Party, at a press conference here on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said that the State of Andhra Pradesh has suffered under the rule of two families in the last couple of decades and now the situation was the worst.

Justifying the JSP supporting the TDP in 2014 and then walking out, Mr. Siva Sankara Rao said: “The Jana Sena supported the TDP in 2014, since the State has been divided at that time and there was no capital for the State. Moreover, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has vast experience and the need of the hour was to stabilise the State financial and economic situation. Unfortunately, Mr. Naidu’s experience has not helped, instead he was not able to control sand mafia and land mafia, and there was widespread corruption and lawlessness. He (Naidu) also accepted the package in place of Special Category Status, which our leader Pawan Kalyan had opposed.”

Bolisetti Satyanarayana, environmentalist and JSP leader, said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made many promises, but within six months people have realised that he was not keen on fulfilling them.

Moreover, by floating the idea of changing the capital he has created a rift among the people of different regions. Mr. Satyanarayana also accused the State government of using the police for their whims and fancies.

Referring to the recent incident in Kakinada, where JSP workers were attacked, Mr. Siva Sankara said: “Mr. Pawan Kalyan has taken the Kakinada incident very seriously and is going to announce his plan of action to create a secured feeling among public so that they can cast their vote fearlessly.”

In this connection Jana Sena has appointed a committee under the leadership of Mr. Siva Sankara Rao to conduct meetings in the districts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Visakhapatnam, meet the cadre personally and to reveal the strategy of the party for the upcoming local body elections and also identify the possible candidates for MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Environment

Speaking about environment, Mr. Satyanarayana said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should first take care of the people of four villages: Kanampalli, Mabbuchintapalli, Bhoomiahgaripalli and K. Kottala, who are suffering due to leakage of uranium from tail pond in Pulivendula.

“If he cannot take care of villages in his own constituency, how can he assure environment protection of 21,843 villages of this State,” he said.

He also pointed out that Chillapeta tank in Bhimili, Mudasurlova and Meghadrigedda in Vizag and Kalyanapulova were the most neglected by the previous governments and he could not initiate anything so far to protect them.