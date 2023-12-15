JSP-TDP govt. should last for 10 years: Pawan Kalyan 

December 15, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan wished that the JSP-TDP government should last for 10 years if Andhra Pradesh was to become a progressive State upon completely recovering from the wounds of bifurcation and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “draconian” rule. He exuded confidence that it would become a reality, while welcoming GVMC corporator Mohammad Sadiq and Garikapati Venkat, both from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), into the JSP on Thursday.

Mr. Kalyan said Andhra Pradesh suffered badly due to bifurcation and the situation worsened after Mr. Jagan took over the reins of power in 2019. He asserted that the JSP-TDP alliance would come to the rescue of the people and cautioned the people against re - electing the YSRCP, while urging them to give JSP a chance in the 2024 elections by considering the fact that it remained in politics in spite of suffering major setbacks in elections. He insisted that the YSRCP deserved to be kicked out of power for all the follies committed by it.

Mr. Kalyan said he came to know that the Muslim community was dilly-dallying about supporting the JSP due to its alliance with the BJP, by pointing out that his party had thrown its weight behind the national party only due to the firm belief that a strong Centre was essential for the development of Andhra Pradesh and it was no cause for fear.