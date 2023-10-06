JSP, TDP and BJP should together contest the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh, avers Pawan Kalyan

October 06, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said on October 6 that he had supported the TDP-BJP alliance in 2014 to play a constructive role in the development of Andhra Pradesh.

“I desire that the JSP, TDP and BJP should contest the 2024 elections together to ensure that the anti-YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) votes do not split,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while addressing the media at the party office near Mangalagiri. He exuded confidence that the BJP would come along upon realising the importance of the unity of opposition parties.

Getting rid of the YSRCP was essential, he said, while noting that people heaved a sigh of relief in response to his announcement of the JSP-TDP alliance as an “alternative government” appeared on the horizon.

Mr. Kalyan said he had laid greater emphasis since 2021 on the need for JSP, TDP and BJP to wage a collective battle to save the State from deeper crises precipitated by the YSRCP misrule.

The JSP chief said he apprised the Central government and the BJP leadership about the current situation in Andhra Pradesh, where the opposition parties were being intimidated through implication in false cases, like it happened in the case of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Asked whether he believed that the BJP could be behind Mr. Naidu’s incarceration, Mr. Kalyan said he would not jump to that conclusion, and insisted that it was the sheer arrogance of YSRCP and the misuse of the official machinery that landed Mr. Naidu in trouble with clear political motives in the episode.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should strive to get the requirements of A.P. fulfilled by lobbying with the Centre, instead of advising the opposition parties on their strategy for the 2024 elections.

He observed that Mr. Naidu was in jail due to a host of accusations, which were not yet proved, and wondered on what moral grounds was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointing fingers at his predecessor.

Mr. Kalyan further said he was not under the impression that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had the blessings of the BJP. Had that been true, the slew of criminal cases faced by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be struck down.

The Central government was giving respect to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy because he was a Chief Minister in the federal structure, and it had to give funds to the State from time to time as it was under the obligation to do so.

Mr. Kalyan also said he would not find fault with the YSRCP supporting various Bills in Parliament, but was absolutely clear that it failed in getting the State’s requirements fulfilled. Rather, the Chief Minister and YSRCP were asking for personal favours, which was quite evident.

As far as the continuing disputes between A.P. and Telangana were concerned, Mr. Kalyan said he intended to have the issues sorted out amicably and expeditiously after the JSP-TDP combine formed the government, adding that the distribution of assets valued at around ₹1.50 lakh crore remained incomplete after 10 long years of bifurcation.

Questioned if the JSP and TDP would be allies for the Assembly elections in Telangana, he said it was not yet decided, and that it was for the TDP to think about it.

He announced the names of JSP leaders B. Mahender Reddy, Kandula Durgesh, K. Govind, P. Yasaswini and B. Naicker as members of the JSP committee appointed to coordinate with the TDP under the chairmanship of Nadendla Manohar.

