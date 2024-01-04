JSP-TDP alliance in Andhra Pradesh has Prime Minister Modi’s blessings, says Pawan Kalyan 

January 04, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that the JSP-TDP alliance has the “blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The alliance has long-term objectives, which may be misunderstood for the time being,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said in a press release on Thursday night.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said it was for the development of Andhra Pradesh that the two parties came together, and his decisions and comments were not devoid of strong reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed confidence that the reality would eventually dawn on the Kapu community elders, who were abusing him on caste lines at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the Kapu leaders should question where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise of reservation for the community had gone, instead of making malicious comments against him.

In fact, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had openly expressed his inability to give Kapu reservation at a public meeting at Jaggampeta in East Godavari district, which was considered the bastion of Kapus.

The JSP chief further said that the Kapu community should grill Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not giving funds to the Kapu Corporation that was formed with much hype.

“I request the Kapu community elders not to fall in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s trap. The JSP’s doors will always be open for them,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, appealing to the society at large to be wary of the false propaganda that was unleashed by the YSRCP.

He insisted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was playing all the tricks up his sleeve to weaken the opposition parties as the YSRCP’s defeat in the general elections was looming. This was clear from a host of pre-poll surveys, he said.

The Kapu community’s mandate in the upcoming elections was going to be critical, realising which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was desperately trying to create a rift among them, the JSP chief added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.