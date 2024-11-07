JSP targets Roja over Tirumala darshan tickets ‘scam’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Thursday targeted former Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja over the alleged irregularities reported in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department pertaining to the sale of Tirumala darshan tickets during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

JSP’s city convener K. Kiran Rayal saw the former Minister’s hand in the reported black marketing of the ₹300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets earmarked for the A.P. Tourism Department. At a media conference here on Thursday, he accused Ms. Roja of being hand in glove with an elected representative and the senior officials of the department in matters cornering the number of tickets sold during the last tenure, thus making a scam running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

“JSP has all the documentary evidence to substantiate our allegations, and will submit the same to the government,” he said, requesting the State to launch a thorough probe into the multi-layered scam.