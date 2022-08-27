JSP takes up plantation drive in Gajapathinagaram constituency

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party senior leaders Marrapu Suresh, Adada Mohana Rao, Midatana Ravikumar and others took up a plantation drive in various places, including Gajapathinagaram and Baggam, to mark the beginning of the week-long birthday celebrations of the party president Pawan Kalyan.

Mr.Suresh said that the plantation programmes would continue in schools and villages as Mr. Pawan was a great lover of nature. He said that blood donation and medical camps and other charitable activities would continue till September 2 in all villages of the Gajapathinagaram constituency.