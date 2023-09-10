ADVERTISEMENT

JSP strongly opposes cancellation of bus services

September 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

JSP leader S.Vishwaksen speaks to the media at Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) senior leader S. Vishwaksen on Sunday criticised the government for cancelling bus services in different parts of the State including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts without any valid reason.

Speaking to media in Etcherla of Srikakulam district, he said that the “unwanted” detention of actor and JSP leader Pawan Kalyan on the way to Mangalagiri office on Saturday night caused disruption of traffic on Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

“The government says Kalyan’s agitation on road led to traffic problems. There would not have been any problem for anyone if his convoy was allowed freely. Moreover, permission were denied for his for flight. The government’s undemocratic approach is the root cause for all problems,” said Vishawksen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US