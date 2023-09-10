JSP strongly opposes cancellation of bus services

September 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) senior leader S. Vishwaksen on Sunday criticised the government for cancelling bus services in different parts of the State including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts without any valid reason.

Speaking to media in Etcherla of Srikakulam district, he said that the “unwanted” detention of actor and JSP leader Pawan Kalyan on the way to Mangalagiri office on Saturday night caused disruption of traffic on Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

“The government says Kalyan’s agitation on road led to traffic problems. There would not have been any problem for anyone if his convoy was allowed freely. Moreover, permission were denied for his for flight. The government’s undemocratic approach is the root cause for all problems,” said Vishawksen.