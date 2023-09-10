HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

JSP strongly opposes cancellation of bus services

September 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
JSP leader S.Vishwaksen speaks to the media at Srikakulam district on Sunday.

JSP leader S.Vishwaksen speaks to the media at Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) senior leader S. Vishwaksen on Sunday criticised the government for cancelling bus services in different parts of the State including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts without any valid reason.

Speaking to media in Etcherla of Srikakulam district, he said that the “unwanted” detention of actor and JSP leader Pawan Kalyan on the way to Mangalagiri office on Saturday night caused disruption of traffic on Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

“The government says Kalyan’s agitation on road led to traffic problems. There would not have been any problem for anyone if his convoy was allowed freely. Moreover, permission were denied for his for flight. The government’s undemocratic approach is the root cause for all problems,” said Vishawksen.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.