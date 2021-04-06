JSP slams YSRCP for vilifying Pawan Kalyan

TIRUPATI/KADAPA

06 April 2021 01:33 IST

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Monday lashed out at YSR Congress Party leaders, including Ministers, for allegedly making disrespectful remarks against party founder Pawan Kalyan.

“Ministers in the State Cabinet are behaving like thugs and hooligans, with no trace of the decorum that their posts demand,” JSP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Pasupuleti Hariprasad said at a press conference in Tirupati.

Advertising

Advertising

He took objection to remarks allegedly made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani against Mr. Kalyan. “Even those running amusement clubs are making insensitive remarks about our leader, who is known for his integrity as an individual. The Jana Sainiks (the party’s footsoldiers) will not take it lightly if the YSRCP continues to spew venom on our leader,” warned Dr. Hariprasad, an orthopaedic surgeon by profession.

The party also took exception to the manner in which the Tirumala temple chief priest A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu had allegedly sought support for the YSRCP. “It ill behoves the chief priest to act like a person bearing the YSRC party flag,” said Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal.

In Kadapa, JSP city president M. Siva flayed the YSRCP, alleging that the party transformed Pulivendula into a hub of violence. “While our leader Pawan Kalyan termed Pulivendula a ‘Saraswathi Nilayam’ (land of the enlightened), some in recent years have transformed it into a hotbed of factional violence,” he said.