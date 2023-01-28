JSP sees need for opposition parties to forge alliance for common cause of dislodging YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

January 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As Andhra Pradesh is headed towards general elections in just over a year, the Jana Sena Party (JSP), along with the BJP and ‘potential allies’, is focusing on ways to confront the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), while keeping open its option to wage a lone battle if circumstances demand.

For now, the JSP is of the firm belief that the opposition parties should come together for the common cause of dislodging the YSRCP from power, by striking compromises where they are needed most and setting aside egos.

The underlying objective, as JSP president Pawan Kalyan said time and again, is to not let the anti-YSRCP votes split.

Whether the JSP will sail with other parties, or take the plunge into the electoral arena on its own, remains to be seen as a clearer picture is slowly emerging.

“As things stand today, we have no intention to snap our ties with the BJP. It’s true that there are misgivings, but it does not mean that the JSP is going to desert its partner hastily. In fact, our leader (Pawan Kalyan) has good relations with the BJP’s central leadership, hopefully things will settle down,” JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said, while not giving away much on the direction the new-found bonhomie between the JSP and TDP is likely to take.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu here on Saturday, Mr. Manohar said the YSRCP government had been a disaster, and the outcome of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Delhi visits and his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were shrouded in secrecy, and apparently meant to achieve personal goals.

As far as the JSP’s relations with the BJP were concerned, Mr. Manohar maintained that they were quite smooth, though there was a certain degree of unease that crept into the alliance due to an opinion that “it (the BJP) needs to do more” for Andhra Pradesh, not to mention the tacit understanding that the BJP and the YSRCP were said to have forged.

‘PM apprised’

“Late last year, we had a good conversation with Mr. Modi in Visakhapatnam. Rather, the discussion was candid in the sense that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had apprised the Prime Minister of what all was happening in the State, like the policy paralysis and rampant corruption that pushed the development of the State backward by several years. A perspective of what should have been done by the Centre for the State was also given to Mr. Modi,” said Mr. Manohar.

Regarding three capitals, the JSP leader said: “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a sticky wicket now as there are different views about it within the ruling party to the extent that a section of the YSRCP leaders are pressing for separate statehood to Uttarandhra even as the demand for Rayalaseema State is becoming stronger.”