JSP sees huge scam in Jagananna colonies

ONGOLE

10 October 2021 00:38 IST

‘HC direction a slap in the face of the govt.’

The Andhra Pradesh High Court’s direction to stop construction of houses for the poor in view of the alleged violation of several government regulations is a slap in the face of the YSRCP government, according to Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman N. Manohar.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Manohar saw a ₹20,000 crore scam in the acquisition of land for the construction of the Jagananna housing colonies from private persons in places where no government land was unavailable.

Bits of land worth not more than ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh per bit had been acquired from YSRCP functionaries by paying up to ₹1 crore, he alleged. Several regulations issued by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning had been flouted while developing the colonies that did not have fire and other safeguards too, Mr. Manohar alleged.

It was unfortunate that the YSRCP leaders had demanded money even from the poor for allotment of house sites measuring a mere one cent to 1.5 cents, he charged.

Role for youth

He said the JSP wanted to promote “new age politics” by roping in youth who were upset with joblessness.

“The party will try to convince the youth in colleges of the need to put an end to the political vendetta of the ruling YSRCP, which is misusing the police machinery as also the volunteer system,” Mr. Manohar said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had visited the nook and corner of the State to come to power, should visit each and every village again to know about the people’s sufferings, he said.