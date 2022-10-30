JSP seeks white paper on compensation given to lands acquired for Bhogapuram airport

Mr. Dora alleged that many ineligible people were given compensation for the lands that originally belonged to the government itself

Srinivasa Rao K 9774 VIZIANAGARAM
October 30, 2022 18:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party leaders interacting with farmers and others near Gudepuvalasa of Bhogapuram mandal, Vizianagaram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Tummi Appala Raju Dora, on October 30 (Sunday), asked the State government to release a white paper on the compensation paid for the lands acquired for the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Dora alleged that many ineligible people were given compensation for the lands that originally belonged to the government itself.

“Given the allegations and counter allegations being made on the issue by the YSRCP and TDP leaders, we demand that the Vizianagaram district officials reveal the details about the lands and the beneficiaries list,” said Mr. Dora.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dora, along with other JSP leaders including Tummi Lakshmi Raj, Burle Vijayakumar, Pativada Atchnnaidu and Dindi Rama Rao, visited the villages of Musalipeta, Gudepuvalasa, Kowluvada among others in the last three days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app