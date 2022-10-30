Andhra Pradesh

JSP seeks white paper on compensation given to lands acquired for Bhogapuram airport

Jana Sena Party leaders interacting with farmers and others near Gudepuvalasa of Bhogapuram mandal, Vizianagaram district.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Tummi Appala Raju Dora, on October 30 (Sunday), asked the State government to release a white paper on the compensation paid for the lands acquired for the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Dora alleged that many ineligible people were given compensation for the lands that originally belonged to the government itself.

“Given the allegations and counter allegations being made on the issue by the YSRCP and TDP leaders, we demand that the Vizianagaram district officials reveal the details about the lands and the beneficiaries list,” said Mr. Dora.

Mr. Dora, along with other JSP leaders including Tummi Lakshmi Raj, Burle Vijayakumar, Pativada Atchnnaidu and Dindi Rama Rao, visited the villages of Musalipeta, Gudepuvalasa, Kowluvada among others in the last three days.


