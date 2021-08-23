JSP seeks handloom cluster for Vizianagaram district

Jana Sena Party senior leader Adada Mohana Rao on Sunday urged the State government to develop a handloom cluster to protect the skill and livelihood of hundreds of artisans living in Nellimarla, Gurla, Garividi, Cheepurupalli and other mandals of the district. He said that the artisans were unable to earn even ₹200 per day in spite of their hard work and extraordinary skill in weaving.

Along with JSP leaders Vanka Narasinga Rao and Dantuluri Ramesh Raju, he visited Kotagadredu village of Gurla mandal to study the socio-economic condition of the artisans. The weavers, Mr. Mohana Rao said, told them that they were dependent on textile companies and traders for work as they were unable to invest and market the products.

Mr. Mohana Rao said that many artisans living in Sircilla of Telangana, Chirala, Mangalagiri, Uppada and other places in the State were able to get a decent income by directly selling their products to customers. “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently visited Ponduru of Srikakulam to observe the khadi units there. She has to also look into the issues of the artisans in Vizianagaram. We also request the State government to prepare necessary proposals for establishing an exclusive handloom cluster here as it will help around 5,000 artisans in the district,” said Mr. Mohana Rao.