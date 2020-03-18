JSP seeks fresh notification on local body elections

Leaders of the Jana Sena party(JSP) demanded that the local body elections be cancelled and a new notification be issued to restart the entire process.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, JSP member Chilakam Madhusudhan Reddy claimed that the ruling party members resorted to threatening and attacking the BJP and Jana Sena activists across the State. Such reports came from Dharmavaram and Tadipatri too, he added. “Their(YSRCP’s) goal is to win all the seats unanimously.”

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said during the six-week time until which the local body elections are deferred, YSRCP members would try to instil fear in the candidates of other parties and make them withdraw their nominations. He demanded cancellation of the election process that had taken place so far and called for a fresh start.

Talking about the postponement due to the looming threat of novel coronavirus, Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy welcomed the decision taken by the State Election Commissioner and added that elections must be only held after the threat has receded.

Jana Sena leader T.C Varun, who was also at the conference, alleged that attacks took place on BJP - Jana Sena activists in Kurnool. “In some places, our candidates were kidnapped also,” he alleged. Mr. Varun said they had taken the matter to the police.