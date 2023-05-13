JSP President Pawan Kalyan proposal of alliance with TDP for 2024 General Elections to be updated with BJP high command: Somu Veerraju

May 13, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan’s proposal of entering alliance with TDP for the ensuing General Elections in Andhra Pradesh will be updated with the BJP high command, observed Somu Veerraju, President of AP BJP.

Mr. Veerraju participated in the Charge Sheet programme in Guntur city on Saturday. He said that the Charge Sheet programme was conducted for Guntur West and Guntur East assembly constituencies.

At this juncture, Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP is the only political party in Andhra Pradesh, which is committed for the development of Amaravati as the lone capital of the State. The Central government has provided funds for the capital city, developing connecting roads and other infrastructure, and purchased lands for central institutions here, he added.

He said that the Party State executive committee meeting will be conducted on May 19, and on that day they will release the schedule for the District and State level Charge Sheet programmes. The BJP will expose the failures and inefficiency of the YSR Congress Party through that Charge Sheet.

He said that the Union Government sanctioned more than ₹500 crore for Guntur city development. He asked the government to reveal where they spent the money. ₹250 crore was sanctioned for Guntur city under 14th and 15th Finance Commissions. Under the Amrut Scheme, the central government gave ₹500, under Swachh Bharath another ₹75 Crore and fund was released for slum developments to Guntur. State government did not spend even a single rupee for the development of Guntur from 2014 to till date, except the taxes paid by the residents and funds released by the central government, he alleged.

He criticised the YSRCP leaders indulging in corruption and diverting natural resources like sand, granite, silica, mica and others. He demanded the State government to provide sand at free of cost. People and government are suffering due to the corruption of the YSRCP leaders in the State.

He said, “The housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh is a big scam. The central government gave 33 lakh houses, but the state government is constructing only 7 lakh. The central government released ₹17,000 crore under the housing scheme”.

The BJP leaders alleged that, “The Central government is providing Minimum Support Price to the farmers, but the State government is not taking any responsibility for the farmers. Millers and civil supplies authorities have been cheating the farmers.”

For construction workers, the central government introduced different schemes, but the State government is not implementing them in Andhra Pradesh.

