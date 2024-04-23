GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSP president Pawan Kalyan declares ₹114.76 crore income, ₹64.26 crore debt

Poll affidavit suggests that the JSP president has spent ₹20 crore on charity, of which ₹17.15 crore was donated to the kin of tenant farmers who ended their lives

April 23, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PITHAPURAM 

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
JSP president Pawan Kalyan submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer S. Ramasundar Reddy at Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Tuesday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer S. Ramasundar Reddy at Pithapuram in Kakinada district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PITHAPURAM 

Jana Sena Party president and JSP-BJP-TDP alliance candidate for Pithapuram Assembly constituency Pawan Kalyan has declared that he has a debt of ₹64.26 crore by April 2024, despite earning ₹114.76 crore as an actor over the past five years.  

Mr. Pawan Kalyan declared his assets and liabilities in an affidavit which was submitted along with his nomination papers to the election authorities on April 23 (Tuesday).

The affidavit suggests that Mr. Pawan Kalyan has earned ₹114.76 crore since 2019 and he paid ₹73.92 crore as taxes —₹47.7 crore as income tax and ₹26.84 crore as the Goods and Service Tax (GST). He claimed that he had a debt of ₹64.26 crore including ₹17.56 crore borrowed from banks and ₹46.70 crore from individual lenders.

Of ₹20 crore he spent on charity, ₹17.15 crore was donated to the JSP through which Mr. Pawan Kalyan offered financial aid to the kin of tenant farmers who ended their lives. The other donations include ₹1 crore each to Central Sainik Welfare Board and CM’s Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

